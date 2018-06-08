How To Do No-Makeup Makeup This Aidilfitri

Jessica Kahawaty at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival

(Photo courtesy of Avakian/Image.net)

When Meghan Markle walked the aisle this May, many who caught the broadcast of the Royal Wedding of the Year commented on how pretty she looked wearing minimal makeup. Well, makeup enthusiasts and beauty junkies had a thing or two to say to that, like how she was actually wearing a lot of makeup but all expertly applied to look as if she has only her genetics and that bridal glow to thank.

If you’re aiming for that naturally pretty look, too, check out these stunning beauties rocking a subtle glow (and luxe Avakian gems) at the recent Cannes Film Festival, as well as products we recommend to get that look.