Navigation

How To Do No-Makeup Makeup This Aidilfitri

Make like Meghan Markle and let your natural beauty shine through with the help of these products.
Fashion & Beauty
Her Inspirasi
June 8, 2018
By Zurien Onn

Jessica Kahawaty at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival

(Photo courtesy of Avakian/Image.net)

When Meghan Markle walked the aisle this May, many who caught the broadcast of the Royal Wedding of the Year commented on how pretty she looked wearing minimal makeup. Well, makeup enthusiasts and beauty junkies had a thing or two to say to that, like how she was actually wearing a lot of makeup but all expertly applied to look as if she has only her genetics and that bridal glow to thank.

If you’re aiming for that naturally pretty look, too, check out these stunning beauties rocking a subtle glow (and luxe Avakian gems) at the recent Cannes Film Festival, as well as products we recommend to get that look.

Michele Rodriguez Avakian Cannes 2018

Get Michelle Rodriguez’s glamorous gal-next-door look with rosy blush and tinted lip gloss or lip balm.

pld_rose-pretty_r_1

Phyto-Lip Delight by Sisley Paris in Sweet

Laneige Stained Glasstick Blue Topaz

Stained Glasstick in Blue Topaz (available July 2018) from Laneige.

SUNWOO-COSME-Crystal-Dia-Multi-Cheek-01-Pink-600x600

Talent-SUNWOO COSME Crystal Dia Multi Cheek 01 in Pink, RM100 at Pretty Suci.

Lais Ribeiro Cannes 2018

Victoria’s Secret angel Lais Ribeiro plays up her features by contouring her cheekbones using a natural shade, and by curling her lashes and applying lengthening mascara, instead of falsies.

zoom_1_Open_35686_20Smashbox_20The_20Cali_20Contour_20Palette_20Default_f79953670f94d82f8e14580306512f6bbcf1905d_1524707137

The Cali Contour palette from Smashbox, RM165 at Sephora.

Maybelline The Falsies Push Up Angel

The Falsies Push Up Angel from Maybelline, RM39.90

Jessica Kahawaty Avakian Cannes 2018 -2

The key to model and TV host Jessica Kahawaty’s look is natural tone eyeshadow and a highlighter that gives her face a healthy glow.

Too Faced Natural Eyes and Natural Matte

Too Faced Natural Eyes Palette and Natural Matte Palette, RM169 each at Sephora.

N4_GLOW_EXPERT_PACKSHOT_BD-WEB

By Terry Glow Expert Duo Stick, RM205 at Ken’s Apothecary.

More Related Stories