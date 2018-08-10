MIN LUNA OPENS KLFW 2018 BREAKING STEREOTYPES!

A few months back when Min Luna and I were on set for Her World‘s August cover shoot with Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza, she shared about her collaboration with Fashion Valet in conjunction with this year’s fashion week.

I asked Min if there would be anything I’d like and which would also fit me. Without skipping a beat, she answered, “Of course!” My next question: Would it be affordable?” She then said, “It would be key items every woman should have in her closet and will cater to all body shapes.” No, I am not a fashionista. But I appreciate clothes that fit well and enhance my personality. So, I was eager to see what Min would be creating.

Breaking Stereotypes on the Runway

It was the opening show for #KLFW2018 and seats were filled to the brim. Everyone was excited to see what this celebrity stylist had in store. “Would it be as she said?” I thought to myself. Some celebrities were already wearing a few pieces from the Min Luna x Fashion Valet collection and it seemed to fit their different body shapes. But I wanted to see more!

After an hour’s wait, the show finally began — and what an opening it was. No, it wasn’t the brass band that sealed the deal for me (sorry!). It was the fact that for the first time ever, I saw a petite, curvy yet bold and confident young woman strutting down the runway!

I’ve been to quite a few runway shows, be it in Jakarta or Singapore. This was definitely a fashion week opening I would never forget because for once, I felt included. I felt like many of the others watching that afternoon — embraced!