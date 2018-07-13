How Much Does Meghan Markle’s Wardrobe Cost?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has just completed their first overseas royal tour as husband and wife and during the entire visit, Meghan has proven that she is no fashion newbie. From sleek separates to opulent pant suits, Meghan Markle’s wardrobe during her visit to Ireland is certainly the envy of many a fashionista.

While we know the British Royals spend a lot on their wardrobe, you’ll never guess how much Meghan’s four outfits cost. Try RM142,900! And, no, that is not a typo.

Now that Meghan is royalty, she is no longer permitted to accept freebies. That means no free dresses and accessories or sponsored wardrobes she was able to enjoy during her acting days. However, luckily, as a member of the royal family the new duchess does not have to break her personal piggy bank to afford the luxurious wardrobe.

She can now shop with the same funds that Prince Charles gives Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Harry from his cushy Duchy of Cornwall income worth a whopping RM120 million.



So, just what does an estimated RM140,000 wardrobe look like? Check it out…

Outfit No.1: Green Givenchy Matching Separates

The figure-hugging material highlights her curves perfectly.

Meghan Markle met Ireland’s President, Michael Higgins, wearing a matching forest green Givenchy sweater and RM6,416 skirt ensemble. She completed her sleek, minimalist look with a Strathberry midi tote (RM2,470), Paul Andrew black high heels (RM2,522) and Vanessa Tugendhaft Precious diamond earrings (RM3,531).

Estimated total cost: RM14,939 excluding the sweater, which was a bespoke piece not priced.