Matching Watches You Can Wear With Your Partner

Introducing: the Charles Jourdan Patron collection (CH1096)! For this series, the watches for men come with a 40mm in diameter while for the ladies, the watches clock in at a more petite 36mm in diameter.

There are tons of choices available, therefore it is clear that both men and women can own the same design making the CJ1096 a perfect candidate for a pair watch. All of these models come with a solid steel ‘H’ link bracelet that is unique and outstanding in nature. A comfortable butterfly clasp acts as a worthy end to these bracelets as they strap themselves ergonomically to the wrist. The case of the watch ensures a water resistance of 30 meters too, perfect for those who are always on-the-go and sporty!

All of the cases are also made using solid stainless steel upon which is affixed the fully transparent sapphire crystal that allows for maximum visibility of the dial too. Charles Jourdan Timepieces are available at Solar Time and all fine watch retailers nationwide. Customers could also shop online at www.solartime.com. It retails from RM1288 to RM1600.