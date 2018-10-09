Makeup-Removing 101

THE REMOVERS

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Milk

A cleansing milk removes makeup, dirt and sunscreen with its lightweight, thin and creamy consistency. Unlike cleansing oils, it doesn’t require an emulsifying step; just massage it over your face and rinse. It’s also the gentlest makeup remover of these three due to its light and moisturising formula. Suitable for dry or sensitive skin.

A micellar cleansing water is the latest trend in the market. It is gentle on skin and an effective remover. Frequent travellers are able to fully benefit from it because it can double up as a cleanser, plus it doesn’t leave a greasy or sticky feeling. Because of its gentle and hydrating properties, it is suitable for any skin type especially dry skin, since no rinsing is required.

A favourite among consumers, cleansing oils are part of the double-cleanse routine. They dissolve makeup almost instantly by attaching to the bad oils on the face and come right off, removing even waterproof makeup — after emulsifying and rinsing. Cleansing oils are universal and suitable for all skin types, including oily skin. If you’re a bit sceptical, just opt for a micellar cleanisng water instead.