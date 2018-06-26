Navigation

Make Your Own Sea Salt Hair Spray

Perfect to get those fuss-free, tousled waves!
This story by Poon Li-Wei first appeared in the Her World April 2018 issue. Additional text by Nadhirah Othman.
June 26, 2018
By Nadhirah Othman

Jennifer Aniston at the The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Admit it, we’ve all fantasized about having those cool, beachy waves like Jennifer Aniston’s signature look since the ’90s. A key product to create tousled waves with the right texture is sea salt hair spray. Lucky for you, it’s easy to make and we have the recipe rightttt here.

Tyler Oakley Youre Welcome GIF

Step 1

Pour a cup of warm water and a tablespoon of sea salt into a spray bottle and shake until the granules are mostly dissolved.

Step 2

Add a tablespoon of organic coconut oil. If that’s not available, a dollop of hair conditioner will do.

Step 3

This is optional, but you can combine your concoction with a few drops of essential oil of your preference for its scent.

Step 4

Just shake everything and spritz it on towel-dried hair whenever you wish.

 

Tip: You can also sleep in loosely braided  hair overnight to create waves without using heat. Then, spritz your sea salt hair spray all over to retain the style.

