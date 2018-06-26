Make Your Own Sea Salt Hair Spray

Admit it, we’ve all fantasized about having those cool, beachy waves like Jennifer Aniston’s signature look since the ’90s. A key product to create tousled waves with the right texture is sea salt hair spray. Lucky for you, it’s easy to make and we have the recipe rightttt here.

Step 1

Pour a cup of warm water and a tablespoon of sea salt into a spray bottle and shake until the granules are mostly dissolved.

Step 2

Add a tablespoon of organic coconut oil. If that’s not available, a dollop of hair conditioner will do.

Step 3

This is optional, but you can combine your concoction with a few drops of essential oil of your preference for its scent.

Step 4

Just shake everything and spritz it on towel-dried hair whenever you wish.

Tip: You can also sleep in loosely braided hair overnight to create waves without using heat. Then, spritz your sea salt hair spray all over to retain the style.