Make Your Own Sea Salt Hair Spray

Admit it, we’ve all fantasized about having those cool, beachy waves like Jennifer Aniston’s signature look since the ’90s. A key product to create tousled waves with the right texture is sea salt hair spray. Lucky for you, it’s easy to make and we have the recipe rightttt here.
Step 1
Pour a cup of warm water and a tablespoon of sea salt into a spray bottle and shake until the granules are mostly dissolved.
Step 2
Add a tablespoon of organic coconut oil. If that’s not available, a dollop of hair conditioner will do.
Step 3
This is optional, but you can combine your concoction with a few drops of essential oil of your preference for its scent.
Step 4
Just shake everything and spritz it on towel-dried hair whenever you wish.
Tip: You can also sleep in loosely braided hair overnight to create waves without using heat. Then, spritz your sea salt hair spray all over to retain the style.