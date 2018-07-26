Celebrate Lipstick Day On Sunday With These Crazy Offers

This year, Lipstick Day falls on Sunday, 29 July 2018. It’s a day to celebrate individuality and expression through makeup, with the lipstick being one of the most-often used cosmetic products. To celebrate this day, one of the world’s most iconic makeup brands, M.A.C. is teaming up with online store Lazada to launch the M.A.C x Lazada Super Brand Day.

On this day, M.A.C. will be the highlight of Lazada’s website. What visitors to the site can look forward to include exclusive themed gifts and limited edition products with premium packaging. M.A.C. has always been seen as the authority on all-inclusive makeup, and celebration and expression of your individuality through makeup. So, there’s definitely something for everyone from M.A.C. during this Lazada Lipstick Day this weekend.

M.A.C. x Lazada Lipstick Day Offers

From the stroke of midnight on Sunday, 29 July 2018 right up until 11.59pm, shoppers will want to look out for special offers from M.A.C. on Lazada. Just a sample of what awaits:-

Free full-sized lipsticks with a minimum purchase of RM70

Free lipstick mobile key rings with a minimum purchase of RM140*

Limited edition Little M·A·C Duos with special gift box (mini lippies in three different pairs of smashing shades)*

Lazada National Lipstick Day stickers and M·A·C x Lazada Super Brand Day gift box with any purchase*

Offers marked * are exclusive to Lazada and might never be available again. The next Lazada Super Brand Day will be focusing on another brand so this is the best time to stock up on M.A.C. lipsticks if you’re a fan of their products.

Keep updated as the countdown to the M.A.C. x Lazada Lipstick Day begins here. As the tagline goes: “Too many lipsticks? Never!”