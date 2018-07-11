Navigation

BREAKING NEWS: IS LUSH COSMETICS COMING TO MALAYSIA?

Yes, rumour has it that Lush is finally arriving!
Fashion & Beauty
Her World
July 11, 2018
By Nadhirah Othman

If this is true, GET YOUR WALLETS READY!

Photo: Refinery29

Well, it’s about time isn’t it?! Aren’t we all just tired of waiting for a friend to go overseas so that we can chip in with our Lush orders? A Tweet posted on 9th July went viral, claiming that Lush Cosmetics (often called ‘Lush’) is looking to recruit employees for their store that’s opening in Kuala Lumpur. Lush, founded in the United Kingdom, is a cosmetics retailer with natural products that are 100% vegetarian, cruelty-free and completely handmade! Their best-selling products include bath bombs, face masks, face cleansers and shampoo bars (yes people, solid shampoo is a thing!).

We don’t know about you guys, but we here at Her World are SUPER EXCITED! What products are you most looking forward to? Me? Their face masks and shampoo bars – a definite must-have!

 

 

