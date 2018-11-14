Minimal Makeup Tips From Project Runway’s Luis Casco

Mary Kay’s global makeup artist shares with us beauty secrets that can lift your facial features in an instant with minimal makeup done. If you’ve not heard of Luis, maybe you’d recognise him from Project Runway as the lead makeup artist.

He has also done incredible work for many celebs like Blythe Danner, magazines such as Marie Claire, Elle, and more. Many around the world, including us, are obsessed with his work of art with makeup and his undeniable friendly and humble personality.

Recently, Luis shares with us which part of our facial features we working women can focus on with minimal makeup and still look fabulous. First up is to have a light coverage with sun protection. “You should have a CC cream with light coverage and sun protection on before heading out. Ones with colour correction is also great because you’ll look brighter and fresh, it’s not too much and super easy.”

TRY: Mary Kay CC Cream Sunscreen SPF 15, RM75.