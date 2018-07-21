Looks to Wear to Hi-Tea on the Lawn

Don a dress, you can never go wrong with them for an afternoon tea! Wear prints for a vibrant look and don’t forget your accessories – gold jewellery suit most skin tones!
The ‘Afternoon Tea on the Lawn’ is available on weekends from 3pm to 6pm at the Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur, for RM85 nett per person. For more information or reservation(s), call the Majestic Hotel at 03-2785 8000 or email [email protected]
This outfit gives a casual with a slight edgy vibe to your whole look. If you’re petite, tuck in your top and wear heels to appear taller.
The ‘Afternoon Tea on the Lawn’ is available on weekends from 3pm to 6pm at the Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur, for RM85 nett per person. For more information or reservation(s), call the Majestic Hotel at 03-2785 8000 or email [email protected]
Feminine and demure, what else can we say about this ensemble?
The ‘Afternoon Tea on the Lawn’ is available on weekends from 3pm to 6pm at the Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur, for RM85 nett per person. For more information or reservation(s), call the Majestic Hotel at 03-2785 8000 or email [email protected]
Super relaxed look with a hint of boho chic. Our weather can get pretty hot so double up your sun-protection game and bring along your hat and sunglasses!
The ‘Afternoon Tea on the Lawn’ is available on weekends from 3pm to 6pm at the Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur, for RM85 nett per person. For more information or reservation(s), call the Majestic Hotel at 03-2785 8000 or email [email protected]
Sophistication at its best, suitable for a date and a meeting. Pumps go really well with a pencil skirt as it shows more skin, elongating your legs.
The ‘Afternoon Tea on the Lawn’ is available on weekends from 3pm to 6pm at the Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur, for RM85 nett per person. For more information or reservation(s), call the Majestic Hotel at 03-2785 8000 or email [email protected]