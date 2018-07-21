Looks to Wear to Hi-Tea on the Lawn

Look #1

Don a dress, you can never go wrong with them for an afternoon tea! Wear prints for a vibrant look and don’t forget your accessories – gold jewellery suit most skin tones!

The ‘Afternoon Tea on the Lawn’ is available on weekends from 3pm to 6pm at the Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur, for RM85 nett per person. For more information or reservation(s), call the Majestic Hotel at 03-2785 8000 or email [email protected]