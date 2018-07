Looks to Wear to Hi-Tea on the Lawn

Look #1

Don a dress, you can never go wrong with them for an afternoon tea! Wear prints¬†for a vibrant look and don’t forget your accessories – gold jewellery¬†suit most skin tones!

The ‘Afternoon Tea on the Lawn’ is available on weekends from 3pm¬†to 6pm¬†at the Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur, for RM85 nett per person. For more information or reservation(s), call the Majestic Hotel at¬†03-2785 8000 or email¬†[email protected]