Looks to Wear to Hi-Tea on the Lawn

Unsure of what to wear for this occasion? Click on!
July 21, 2018
By Nadhirah Othman

If you’re looking for something new to try out, indulge yourself to a hi-tea on the lawn! Here to sort out your I-don’t-know-what-to-wear worry, take a look at the outfits below for some inspiration 😉

 

Look #1

Don a dress, you can never go wrong with them for an afternoon tea! Wear prints for a vibrant look and don’t forget your accessories – gold jewellery suit most skin tones!

The ‘Afternoon Tea on the Lawn’ is available on weekends from 3pm to 6pm at the Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur, for RM85 nett per person. For more information or reservation(s), call the Majestic Hotel at 03-2785 8000 or email [email protected]

Look #2

This outfit gives a casual with a slight edgy vibe to your whole look. If you’re petite, tuck in your top and wear heels to appear taller.

Look #3

Feminine and demure, what else can we say about this ensemble?

Look #4 

Super relaxed look with a hint of boho chic. Our weather can get pretty hot so double up your sun-protection game and bring along your hat and sunglasses!

Look #5

Sophistication at its best, suitable for a date and a meeting. Pumps go really well with a pencil skirt as it shows more skin, elongating your legs.

