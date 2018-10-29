Cult Fave Lofarbag Is Now In A Mini Version

If you didn’t manage to get your hands on the Lofarbag – a collaboration between renowned designer bag experts Sometime by Asian Designers and Malaysian celebrity, fashion icon and fashion entrepreneur Neelofa, here’s your chance to get your hands on a similar model. The Lofarbag Mini is a slightly smaller version, yet just as big on style and personality!

Just like the original Lofarbag, the Lofarbag Mini celebrates confidence, grace and fun – three characteristics attributed to Neelofa. “Grace” can be seen in the bag models in pastel colours, “Fun” is represented through bright hues, while rich tones convey “Confidence.”

A Roomy Formal Bag

Don’t you just hate it sometimes when you go to formal events but the matching bag or clutch is so small that you can’t even fit your smartphone in? Well, the Lofarbag mini would be perfect for smart-casual or semi-formal events due to its smaller size and luxe look. The Lofarbag Mini is made of vegan leather and trimmed with gold hardware and is just simply minimalist chic. However, due to its roomy construction and design, you don’t have to part with your phone nor your wallet!

Get the Lofarbag Mini in Black, Maroon, Mocha, Nude, Orange, Red, Baby Blue, Dark Brown, and Silver, exclusively on the Zalora website and mobile app, retailing for RM239. You might want to be quick because the original Lofarbag sold out very quickly the last time, which was less than two months ago!