L’Occitane Pop Up Cafe & Texture Beauty Bar Is Coming To You!

All L’Occitane fans, get ready to celebrate as L’Occitane Malaysia brings you their first ever L’Occitane Pop Up Cafe together with a Texture Beauty Bar. Go crazy and try out all your favourite products by L’Occitane, be it skincare, body care or even fragrances!

While you’re there, work yourself around their Atmosphere Scented Bubble Shower where you can discover all the key botanical ingredients found in L’Occitane’s products. Fret not about bringing your kids along with you as they can marvel at the sight of hot air balloons, transporting the Immortelle flowers over the Provence’s natural landscapes.

L’Occitane will also be teaming up with Frank Denis, Executive Chef from YEAST Bistronomy for you to delight your taste buds with lovely edible desserts and beverages. Highlights of the desserts would be creme brulee and macarons that feature L’Occitane’s ingredients such as cherry blossom, almond, rose, lavender, lemon citrus and many more.

So don’t forget to head on down to Mid Valley Megamall, Centre Court, Ground Floor this August 20th-26th, from 10 AM to 10 PM for a true sensorial experience. Register early at www.experienceloccitane.com to skip the queue during the event.