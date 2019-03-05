“FREE YOUR HAIR” At The L’Occitane Pop Up This March

Find out what type of hair care is best suited for you. Let L’Occitane hair care experts share with you tips on everything hair and all there is to know about their lovely hair care range, L’Occitane Aromachologie Hair Care at their “FREE YOUR HAIR” Pop Up event.

At this limited-time pop up structure, you’ll get a free expert consultation and complimentary diagnosis to know the type of hair you have and the condition of your scalp. You will also walk away with free samples that are customised to treat your hair type and concerns after your diagnosis.

With this big and exciting pop up booth, L’Occitane invites you to show your hair some love this entire month of March 2019. Just head on down to Fahrenheit KL, from 1st – 31st March 2019, 10 AM to 10 PM to achieve healthy natural locks with L’Occitane Aromachologie Hair Care.

Be sure to pre-register at https://experienceloccitane.com to skip the queue during your visit.