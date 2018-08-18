Local Fine Jeweller Releases A Collection Inspired By A Feminist

Inspired by Rosie the Riveter, a star of a campaign aimed at recruiting female workers for defense industries in World War II, she became perhaps the most iconic image of working women. Rosie represents the realization that women can do and be, anything. Beneath the delicate and graceful exterior of a woman lies steel and determination, she is not just one thing but is a multifaceted individual.
For this collection, The Straits Finery designed pieces made of 14-karat solid gold as well as in sterling silver to complete the Rosie The Riveter collection in three distinctive chapters. Each chapter represents the different aspects of a woman that make her the person she is.
Chapter One: Courage
This chapter is a representation of a woman when she discovers a tougher side of herself – that she is strong and capable. This is expressed in designs that feature strong edges, a theme that is carried throughout the collection.
Chapter Two: Femininity
This chapter is about a woman who embraces her own femininity as her source of strength and recognizes that vulnerability is just a part of human nature. The diamond shape is prevalent in the designs of this chapter, showing a feminine perspective.
Chapter Three: Tenacity
Confidence and self-assurance features in this collection; in a world that increasingly sees women rising to the occasion in all fields. Tenacity is the main driving force behind every woman’s accomplishment.
Definitely a collection for those who loves jewellery with a story. Wear these dainty pieces with your day-to-day look. A crisp, white shirt, good fitting jeans and these pieces — clean, chic and effortless.