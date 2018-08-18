Local Fine Jeweller Releases A Collection Inspired By A Feminist

For this collection, The Straits Finery designed pieces made of 14-karat solid gold as well as in sterling silver to complete the Rosie The Riveter collection in three distinctive chapters. Each chapter represents the different aspects of a woman that make her the person she is.

Chapter One: Courage

This chapter is a representation of a woman when she discovers a tougher side of herself – that she is strong and capable. This is expressed in designs that feature strong edges, a theme that is carried throughout the collection.

Chapter Two: Femininity

This chapter is about a woman who embraces her own femininity as her source of strength and recognizes that vulnerability is just a part of human nature. The diamond shape is prevalent in the designs of this chapter, showing a feminine perspective.

Chapter Three: Tenacity

Confidence and self-assurance features in this collection; in a world that increasingly sees women rising to the occasion in all fields. Tenacity is the main driving force behind every woman’s accomplishment.