Local Fashion Label Earth Heir Launches Collection In Partnership with UNHCR

Earth Heir recently launched the Earth Heir X MADE51 collection, a beautiful refugee-made jewellery line. A true pioneer in impacting the livelihoods of refugee communities, Earth Heir is one of a handful of social enterprises worldwide to pilot this new initiative — connect refugee artisans to global markets, in partnership with the UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency).

The Earth Heir X MADE51 collection features delicately hand-stitched embroidery panels, set on 24 karat gold and .999 fine silver-plated bases. The collection is composed of dainty earrings suitable for everyday wear, larger statement earrings, elegant slim bangles, daring bold bangles, as well as charming necklaces.

Each line is available in two exclusive patterns: the Nuusum and the Arabesque, in tribute to the refugee artisans the organisation is working with. The Nuusum was inspired by the undulating mountains of Myanmar, to honour the heritage of Burmese Chin refugee women. The Arabesque was inspired by the geometric motifs distinctive in Islamic art and architecture, a nod to the heritage of refugee women from Afghanistan, Palestine, Syria, and Iran.

The full Earth Heir x MADE51 collection is now available at Earth Heir Studio and online at www.earthheir.com/collections/made51 (with free global shipping), and will soon be available at retail partners KitaKita and Isetan The Japan Store.