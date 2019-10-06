Skip-Care Is The Korean Skincare Trend For Busy Women

‘Skip-care’ is all about narrowing down the tedious 10-step Korean skincare routine to the bare necessities. Rather than having one specific product for each step, look for products that are multi-functional. For instance, a cleanser with hydrating properties, or an all-in-one toner, serum, and moisturiser. So, if you’re short on time, or just too lazy to bother with a complicated regimen on a daily basis — I know I am — then this trend is for you. Not to mention, it’s easier on your wallet too!

Most importantly, skip-care focuses on identifying what works best for your own skin type. Everyone’s skin is different, so there really isn’t a one-fits-all skincare routine. In fact, stacking layers upon layers of different products can actually clog up your pores, besides making your skin more prone to irritation. This is because the skin can become more lazy and reliant on products for external moisture, to the point where it doesn’t feel the need to put in much effort in protecting and hydrating itself.

Ultimately, cut out the steps or products that your skin doesn’t require, and keep to the non-negotiable: cleansing, moisturising, and applying sunscreen. Remember the old saying: “Less is more.”

Swissline Cell Shock Resurfacing Water

This water contains Madecassoside and 10% of glycolic acid, which are the ‘it’ ingredients right now for a nighttime routine. A brief background on Madecassoside: derived from the Centella plant, it’s an active ingredient that soothes skin redness and repairs your skin barrier.The Resurfacing Water not only refines pores, smoothes fine lines, and reduces post-acne marks, it also revitalizes your skin.

Innisfree Jeju Cherry Blossom Tone-Up Cream

A primer and a moisturiser, merging both skincare and makeup together, this watery cream is not just fast-absorbing, it also gives you radiant and dewy-looking skin instantly. Great when you’re running late, or on when days when you wish to leave home without any makeup.

Kiehl’s Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream

This serum-infused, water-based cream is packed with calendula flower extract. The plant-based formula helps your skin in resisting signs of ageing, which includes uneven texture and dullness. Lightweight and hassle-free to apply, it keeps skin fresh and moisturised.

