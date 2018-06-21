For the past five years, Korean beauty company Laneige has been bringing clean water to the needy in Malaysia. Through its Laneige Waterful Sharing Campaign, the beauty brand reaches out to the less fortunate by providing them with the means to have easy access to clean water for cleaning and consumption.

This year, Laneige’s annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative will benefit about 770 residents from 114 homes in 6 rural villages in Perak and Pahang. Partnering with Global Peace Foundation, six villages have been identified as not having easy access to clean water resources. Thus, these villages will be receiving home equipment that will enable families to enjoy clean water at home. The six villages identified are Kampung Ulu Kampar in Perak, and Kampung Pecah Bateri, Kampung Gong, Kampung Batu Gong, Kampung Paluh and Kampung Cerampak in Pahang.

You can chip in, too, simply by purchasing a Water Bank Hydro or Moisture Essence at any Laneige outlets and counters, of which RM10 from each sale will be directed towards the Laneige Waterful Sharing Campaign 2018 Fund. Laneige aims to raise a total of RM80,000 from the campaign. With the program ongoing until August 2018, you’ll also receive a complimentary ‘Refill Me’ limited edition water bottle with every purchase while doing your part for society.

Inspired By Empathy

The Laneige Waterful Sharing Campaign actually got its start when Foong Winnie, the Brand General Manager of Laneige Malaysia was experiencing frequent water cuts at her home in suburban Subang Jaya, Selangor, which got her thinking about how much harder it must be for establishments like orphanages and elderly care homes that tended to more people under one roof. Laneige initially started their CSR program helping out orphanages, and a couple of years later, the Laneige Waterful Sharing Campaign has expanded to reach out to more people and families.

“Most of us take safe water for granted. But many people in our country live every day without clean water. Water is at the core of our brand and our innovation. We nourish lives around the world with innovation in our skincare products. This meaningful partnership with Global Peace Foundation will enable us to nourish more lives in need in the rural communities with clean water sources.” – Foong Winnie, Brand General Manager of Laneige Malaysia.

We sat down with Foong Winnie and Dr Teh Su Thye, CEO of Global Peace Foundation to find out more about the plight of the villagers and how the Laneige Waterful Campaign helps them.