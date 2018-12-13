How to Keep Your Skin Hydrated Throughout Christmas!

Keeping your skin hydrated throughout the day can be a challenge because of the free radicals, air pollution, a poor diet and more. Your skin is dehydrated when it lacks water and tends to feel itchy, tight or appears dull in some areas. Besides drinking copious amount of water daily and making conscious effort to make lifestyle changes, you’ll need to find the right products to suit your skin.

via GIPHY

Drink up!

So, Celmonze The Signature (CTS) introduces the new Hydro Marine range to promote a 24-hour moisture retention by energizing the skin cell adenosine triphosphate (ATP) and rapid youth revival. ATP is found in our cell and it’s the main energy source for the majority of cellular and muscular functions. When we get older, dermal levels of ATP decline and it’ll affect our skin’s appearance and absorption of nutrients from your products you apply topically.

Hydro Marine wants your skin to drink up the water it needs as it provides three times more the hydration. All thanks to the potent blend of ingredients, Marine Plankton and Algae added into the mix of the Marine ATP Cellular Energizer. These ingredients will strengthen and energize your skin cells while retaining the moisture it needs up to 24 hours.

Celebrate good times

In conjunction with The Glow of Paris campaign, Celmonze The Signature brings cheer with their 12 days of Beauty Advent Calendar 2018 featuring Hydro Marine (worth RM1120!). It’s a must-have collection to get your skin all prepped for Christmas. It consists of Celmonze beauty favourites with a full size of the Hydro Marine Essence and 11 mini size bottles from your cleanse, tone, care and body to pamper your skin to a more hydrated and glowy skin!

FREE 12 DAYS of BEAUTY ADVENT CALENDAR

If you spend up to RM1000 worth of products during the month of December, you can snag yourself a free limited edition 12 days of Beauty Advent Calendar (worth up to RM1120). Not sure of what to get for yourself and worried the advent calendar runs out? You have the option to buy a RM1000 product voucher to reserve yourself the advent calendar!

Find out more about what great goodies you’ll get in the advent calendar here. Also, you can get your very own 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar from any Celmonze The Signature outlets and you can find a list of 45 outlets from their website.

This post is sponsored by Celmonze The Signature.