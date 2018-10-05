Kate Moss’ Daughter Models For Marc Jacobs Beauty

Like a chip off the old block, Lila Grace Moss-Hack, daughter to British supermodel Kate Moss and magazine publisher Jefferson Hack, is now in the modelling game. Just a few days after her 16th birthday, Lila Moss was announced as the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty’s 2019 campaign. Marc Jacobs Beauty and Marc Jacobs (the designer himself) both released the first photo for the campaign on their Instagram accounts, showing a fresh-faced Lila with mesmerising cat-eye makeup.
View this post on Instagram
When I met @lilamoss for the first time in 2008, I was on a holiday in Ibiza and went to Formentera for the day to visit with her mom, Kate Moss, and other friends and family. At just 6 years old, Lila’s strong character, demeanor and great beauty was already very apparent. The next time I saw Lila was in August of 2011 at Kate’s wedding, her character was even more dynamic and her beauty even greater. This past July is the last time I saw Lila when Kate brought her to the set of our @marcbeauty campaign shoot with @davidsimsofficial. It was a bit surreal to have Kate in the studio with Lila as it brought back memories of the first time I met Kate when she was 18 years old and cast to walk for the Perry Ellis’ Spring/Summer 1993 Grunge Collection. Kate and I became very close after the Grunge Collection and remain lifelong friends (much of which is very well documented!). When Lila came to NYC to work with us in July to be the face of our latest beauty campaign it felt a bit like an intersection of my personal and professional life coming full circle as we gathered in the studio with @davidsimsofficial, @kegrand, @guidopalau, @dianekendal and @katemossagency. It is with great pride and a full heart that I share this (first) image from our shoot with the incredible @lilamoss in her first ever campaign for @marcbeauty. Lila’s beauty, composure, patience and kindness made this project even more special than I could have imagined. With each look we photographed, she got into each character effortlessly and gracefully. Thank you, Lila, for being a part of this extremely special project and thank you, @katemossagency and @jeffersonhack for allowing us the privilege to work with your beautiful daughter. Love, Marc
Jacobs waxed lyrical about how Lila reminds him very much of Kate when she was walking for his show at 18, back in 1993 for Perry Ellis, and how he had always noticed the star quality in her.
Meanwhile, the beauty brand’s account featured a shot of Lila being beautified by celebrated makeup artist Diane Kendall, who has collaborated with designer Calvin Klein to develop the brand’s beauty line.
View this post on Instagram
✨"Lila’s beauty, composure, patience and kindness made this project even more special than I could have imagined. With each look we photographed, she got into each character effortlessly and gracefully. Thank you, @lilamoss, for being a part of this extremely special project and thank you, @katemossagency and @jeffersonhack for allowing us the privilege to work with your beautiful daughter." – @themarcjacobs⠀ ⠀⠀ A #bts look on set with @diane.kendal and @lilamoss for the 2019 #MarcJacobsBeauty campaign. ⠀ ⠀⠀ Photographed by @DavidSimsOfficial ⠀⠀ Styled by @KeGrand⠀ Makeup by @Diane.Kendal⠀⠀ Hair by @GuidoPalau ⠀ Nails by @jinsoonchoi
Kendal describes Lila as being incredible and mentions the session as “such a pleasure”.
The Marc Jacobs Beauty Instagram account also posted a short video featuring Lila in a few other looks.
Judging from the campaign, it seems that Lila Moss definitely has a bright future in modelling, especially with her unique look. She’ll be next in the group of supermodels’ offspring to follow in their parents’ footsteps. Elite members include Cindy Crawford’s Kaia Gerber and Jerry Hall’s daughter, Georgia May Jagger.