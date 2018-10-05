Kate Moss’ Daughter Models For Marc Jacobs Beauty

Like a chip off the old block, Lila Grace Moss-Hack, daughter to British supermodel Kate Moss and magazine publisher Jefferson Hack, is now in the modelling game. Just a few days after her 16th birthday, Lila Moss was announced as the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty’s 2019 campaign. Marc Jacobs Beauty and Marc Jacobs (the designer himself) both released the first photo for the campaign on their Instagram accounts, showing a fresh-faced Lila with mesmerising cat-eye makeup.

Jacobs waxed lyrical about how Lila reminds him very much of Kate when she was walking for his show at 18, back in 1993 for Perry Ellis, and how he had always noticed the star quality in her.

Meanwhile, the beauty brand’s account featured a shot of Lila being beautified by celebrated makeup artist Diane Kendall, who has collaborated with designer Calvin Klein to develop the brand’s beauty line.

Kendal describes Lila as being incredible and mentions the session as “such a pleasure”.

The Marc Jacobs Beauty Instagram account also posted a short video featuring Lila in a few other looks.

Judging from the campaign, it seems that Lila Moss definitely has a bright future in modelling, especially with her unique look. She’ll be next in the group of supermodels’ offspring to follow in their parents’ footsteps. Elite members include Cindy Crawford’s Kaia Gerber and Jerry Hall’s daughter, Georgia May Jagger.