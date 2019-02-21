Karl Lagerfeld’s Most Iconic Designs

The iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday, 19 February 2018, after a bout of ill health, including complications from pancreatic cancer. Unsurprisingly, his deemise is mourned by fashionistas and stylistas the world over.

Born in Hamburg, Germany, reportedly in 1933, Lagerfeld had spent more than 60 years in the fashion industry. He was the designer who reinvented Chanel after the founder, Coco Chanel passed away. He had worked for Jean Patou, Chloe, Balmain, Valentino and Fendi before becoming the art director of Chanel. At the same time, he also still worked closely with Fendi until his death. He was well known for his sense of style with his powdered white hair tied into a pony tail, smartly dressed high collar suit and cut out gloves. The famous fashion designer that he was , he designed for celebrities such as Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore, Rihanna, Cara Delevinge, Emma Stone, Camila Cabello, his muse Kristen Stewart, male supermodel Brad Kroenig and his godson, Hudson Kroenig, and even Pharrell Williams.

As a designer, Lagerfeld doesn’t shy away from innovation. In fact, it has been mentioned that his designs keep looking “younger and younger”. Nonetheless, his designs are always undoubtedly “Chanel”. Here are some of Karl Lagerfel’s most beautiful designs that capture the essence of the fashion house while injecting his own DNA into them.

1. The Tweed Jacket

Originally designed by the Chanel founder, Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel, the boxy shape jacket used to be popular back in the 1920s. More than a decade after the death of Coco Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld took the reign and reinvented Chanel’s iconic tweed jacket, making it a favourite among the new generation.