Is Powder Foundation Better Than Liquid Foundation?

The topic of which foundation is better, powder or liquid, has been debated for quite some time. Liquid foundation is more popular these days as it provides heavy coverage. However, powder foundation is the most classic form of all foundation and each of us has at least one of it in our makeup collection. Both may have the same function but they also have different benefits.

Here are the reasons why you should use powder foundation and what its benefits are:

1. Natural and light look

Powder foundation is easy to blend onto your skin and even out your skin pigmentation. It is the best foundation if you are looking for a lightweight coverage. It comes in handy when covering up blemishes, scars, wrinkles and redness.

2. Suitable for humid climates

The weather in Malaysia is sometimes too hot and humid, making our skin feel oily and sweaty. Powder foundation is the ideal foundation if your skin gets oily throughout the day. There are also powder foundations with SPF function available to protect your skin from the sun.

3. Quick and portable

As powder foundation comes in compact case, it is easy to be carried around. It is also used a lot for quick touchups in the bathroom. It usually takes a very short time to apply on skin as it easily blends into your skin.

4. Does not clog your pores

Due to its drier formulation, it is suitable for oily skin as it absorbs excessive oil that helps you avoid unwanted shine. As it doesn’t contain as much oil as liquid foundation does, it does not clog your pores.

Try these powdered foundations for medium to full coverage foundation that’s also lightweight and great on your skin:

Eleanor Sheer Veil Pressed Powder, RM212.20. An ultra fine powder to to reduce the appearance of shine and oil while it moisturises the skin for, creating a radiant look.

Mary Kay Mineral Powder Foundation, RM72. Gives coverage for fine lines, wrinkles and other imperfections with a matte finish.

Kat Von D Beauty Lock-it Powder Foundation, RM150. A sweat and smudge-proof, velvety texture with clay minerals for a mattifying finish.

Main photo: From pexels.com