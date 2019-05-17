International Lingerie Brand Now In Malaysia

Malaysian women now have another option when it comes to pretty and dressy lingerie, and at affordable prices, too. Hong Kong-based brand 6IXTY8IGHT is opening on 18 May 2019 at Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall, Petaling Jaya and will be offering the full range of 6IXTY8IGHT lingerie. The store will also carry the brand’s collection of loungewear, nightwear, casual clothing and accessories. With 4,500 square feet of retail space, expect a huge variety of innerwear and leisurewear to suit any style preference.

Made For Asian Curves

6IXTY8IGHT lingerie pieces are created with the Asian physique in mind. Thus, if most other lingerie labels don’t fit you perfectly, give 6IXTY8IGHT a try. Feel feminine and sensuous with their scalloped or keyhole lacy bralettes, or confident inside and out with their comfy microfibre bralette or seamless wireless bra. The pieces come in a range of pretty soft-hued colours, muted natural tones and sweet floral prints.

Meanwhile, the nightwear range stocks different styles for different ages and preferences. You’ll find ultra-comfy long t-shirt nightdresses, satin cami tops and shorts, the classic pajama tops and bottoms, sweet slipdresses and even lacy bodysuits. Sleep time is going to get very fashionable, indeed.

Not Just Lingerie

6IXTY8IGHT isn’t just lingerie and nightwear, though. The store will also carry 6IXTY8IGHT’s casual apparel, which includes cute graphic t-shirts and basic denim apparel. Think frayed denim shorts, denim pinafore dresses, wrap skorts and denim culottes. That’s your weekend wear sorted! They also have a range of stylish swimwear, including flip flops for the poolside or beach, and lingerie accessories. Here you’ll find adhesive backed strapless, backless push-up bras, push-up padding inserts, breast-lifting push up tape, reusable nipple covers and bra strap extenders.

Store Opening Promotion

6IXTY8IGHT will open at 12 noon on 18 May 2019 at Unit LG1.05, Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall, Petaling Jaya with various promotions for their first shoppers. To celebrate the opening, the first 100 shoppers in line will receive a RM168 gift card each. Meanwhile, over the weekend, there will be 3,000 pieces of panties to be given away free for shoppers who follow 6IXTY8IGHT on Instagram at @6IXTY8IGHT. The offer is valid from 18 May until 20 May while stocks last, with one redemption per person.

Do check out what 6IXTY8IGHT has to offer on their website, and see you at the Sunway Pyramid store opening!

