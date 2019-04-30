If You’re Looking For Some Glamour

Looking for a timepiece that’s bold yet sophisticated? Then, you are all sorted out! Take a look at Versus’ latest collection, Versus Mouffetard, features a beautiful leather strap and 3D lion head at 12 and 6 for a luxurious touch. There are four colours to choose from but if you’re looking for a piece that’s slightly more luxurious, then check out the one in red. The ‘Special Saint Valentine edition is enriched with precious Swarovski crystals, beautiful guilloche and textured top ring.

This collection is priced from RM 1300 – RM 1600 and is available at Solar Time retail shops.