If You’re Looking For Some Glamour

perfect for your wrist...
Fashion & Beauty
Her World
April 30, 2019
By Nadhirah Othman

Looking for a timepiece that’s bold yet sophisticated? Then, you are all sorted out! Take a look at Versus’ latest collection, Versus Mouffetard, features a beautiful leather strap and 3D lion head at 12 and 6 for a luxurious touch. There are four colours to choose from but if you’re looking for a piece that’s slightly more luxurious, then check out the one in red. The ‘Special Saint Valentine edition is enriched with precious Swarovski crystals, beautiful guilloche and textured top ring.

This collection is priced from RM 1300 – RM 1600 and is available at Solar Time retail shops.

 

VSPLK0419_1
VSPLK0119_1
VSPLK0319_1
VSPLK2019_1

'Special Saint Valentine' edition

