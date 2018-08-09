How To Wear Bling Like The Stars

When looking for style inspiration, celebrities are the perfect fashionistas to turn to. Some have stylists at their behest, including celebrity stylists like Rachel Zoe. The “It” girls like Alexa Chung and Olivia Palermo seem to have an in-built sense of style. Meanwhile, others soak in the style just by being around the stylish. Whatever it is, most celebrities are prime examples of glamorous style that you can emulate when you want to be a bit dressier. And if you’re looking to glam up, there’s no better way than with bling. So, look to the stars for your perfect date night outfit, or when you’re gearing up for a special event. Check the serious ice these fashionistas are rocking and learn how to wear bling like celebs.

Jennifer Lawrence in Niwaka

J-Law rocks luxe versions of trendy minimalist jewellery here with long drop earrings and layered thin bracelets offset with a chunky cocktail ring. They may seem like too little, but it’s actually just the right amount of diamonds for her fully-sequined A-line dress.

Wear Bling Like J-Law

You might want to know how to wear bling like celebs but not necessarily want to shell out as much for it. Here are some more affordable options.