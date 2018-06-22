Navigation

How To Wear A Statement Necklace

Put a little glamour and edge into your wardrobe with these power pendants!
Fashion & Beauty
Women's Weekly
June 22, 2018
By Sabrina Salehuddin

It’s the eighth day of Raya! Feel like wearing something little bit more laid-back but without looking any less chic? Then it’s time to bring them statement necklaces out to add pizzazz to your ultra-comfy kaftan tops and maxi dresses.

Contrary to popular belief, coloured stones are not only for night-time and they’re seriously not difficult to incorporate into your day-to-day wardrobe! Solid tones are the easiest to pull off but don’t be afraid to experiment with multi-coloured pieces and various patterns as well. Go subtle by wearing the necklace inside an open collar for a hint of sparkle, frame your neckline in a V-neck top for an elegant look, or throw it over a plain blouse to give it the surprise effect.

No need for top-of-the-line collections but try these shapes and colours for inspo!

swa-3_LILIA NECKLACE (3) (Medium)

Necklace, from Swarovski.

Jewellery photo shoot for Amee Philips Sdn Bhd dd 17-06-2011

Sapphire Seduction necklace, from Amee Philips.

pica lela at love lola-MNW-5664-CG (Medium)

Necklace, from Pica Lela at Love Lola.

964070

Necklace, from Cartier.

swa-25+29LIZ CHOKER (Medium)

Choker necklace, from Swarovski.

pandora-397070NRPMX-60 (Medium)

Necklace, from PANDORA.

Tiffany-Blue-Book-Ne_5009 (Medium)

Necklace, from Tiffany & Co.

CL8576600

Necklace, from Bulgari.

chopard=Red Carpet Collection - Necklace 810127-9001 (Medium)

Necklace, from Chopard.

More Related Stories