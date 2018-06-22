How To Wear A Statement Necklace

It’s the eighth day of Raya! Feel like wearing something little bit more laid-back but without looking any less chic? Then it’s time to bring them statement necklaces out to add pizzazz to your ultra-comfy kaftan tops and maxi dresses.

Contrary to popular belief, coloured stones are not only for night-time and they’re seriously not difficult to incorporate into your day-to-day wardrobe! Solid tones are the easiest to pull off but don’t be afraid to experiment with multi-coloured pieces and various patterns as well. Go subtle by wearing the necklace inside an open collar for a hint of sparkle, frame your neckline in a V-neck top for an elegant look, or throw it over a plain blouse to give it the surprise effect.

No need for top-of-the-line collections but try these shapes and colours for inspo!