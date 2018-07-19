Upcycle Your Subscription Box and Save The Environment

Subscription services are such fun – they’re like a monthly surprise you get for yourself. But what do you do with all the empty boxes? Well, you could recycle them, or you can get crafty and upcycle them. Ideas abound on the Internet on how to decorate a shoebox, so why not apply the same to your subscription boxes?

Recently, beauty subscription service Peek-A-Box threw us a challenge: to DIY a Peek-A-Box box and reuse it for another purpose. Challenge accepted!

Undecorated Box

Decorated Box

Repurposing Empty Boxes Into Useful Storage Containers

Subscription boxes make good storage containers as they are sturdier in order to withstand delivery. Subscription box companies would want to ensure that all the different products will be intact when it reaches you, so you get your money’s worth. We’re sure there are a lot of odds and ends that you need to hide from view. Subscription boxes would be perfect for this!

Join The Peek-A-Box DIY Challenge

From 1 July until 31 August 2018, buy a Peek-A-Box or start a subscription to join their DIY challenge and stand a chance to win 3-month’s subscription for free! Just get a Peek-A-Box box, decorate it or repurpose it as creatively as possible, post to IG and tag @peekabox_beautybox. Also, use the following hashtags to be found: #DIYalapeekabox #peekabox #beautybox #glamsquad

3 most creative winners will be chosen and announced latest by 5 September 2018 via Instagram post and DM. Good luck!