How To Sustain A Youthful Glow

The search for the ultimate defence in our skin’s battle against ageing can seem never-ending – from researching the best ingredients to actually trying them out. For a plump and healthy complexion, we recommend NativAge, the first global anti-ageing and eco-generating skincare line with exceptional active ingredients to leave skin supple and smooth.

The NativAge products were put to the test on 61 women over a period of 28 days. A very positive percentage reported experiencing healthier, softer, suppler, and firmer skin.

THE WELLSPRING OF YOUTH

The chief cause of fine lines and deep-set wrinkles is ever-present free radicals. NativAge’s main active ingredient, Cell Life Extender, works to recycle free radicals into energy that skin cells can feed on. It does this by transforming harmful pro-oxidant molecules to water and oxygen – which are both essential in preserving skin’s youthful vitality.

The aim is to provide your skin with what it needs to regenerate itself infinitely. The cornerstone of all La Colline formulas is the CMAge® Complex, a combination of all things good for your skin. It’s rich in a bioactive complex and microalga – to increase oxygenation and boost protein synthesis – as well as potent hyaluronic acid to keep skin hydrated. Last but not least in its arsenal is a complex of ceramides, which will help to repair and strengthen your skin barrier.