How To Sustain A Youthful Glow

An innovation that will leave you marvelling at its ability to boost your skin’s renewal, the La Colline NativAge Skincare Series is the first-ever global anti-ageing and eco-regenerating skincare line.
Fashion & Beauty
Her World
May 30, 2018
By Amanda Soh

The search for the ultimate defence in our skin’s battle against ageing can seem never-ending – from researching the best ingredients to actually trying them out. For a plump and healthy complexion, we recommend NativAge, the first global anti-ageing and eco-generating skincare line with exceptional active ingredients to leave skin supple and smooth.

The NativAge products were put to the test on 61 women over a period of 28 days. A very positive  percentage reported experiencing healthier, softer, suppler, and firmer skin.

THE WELLSPRING OF YOUTH

The chief cause of fine lines and deep-set wrinkles is ever-present free radicals. NativAge’s main active ingredient, Cell Life Extender, works to recycle free radicals into energy that skin cells can feed on. It does this by transforming harmful pro-oxidant molecules to water and oxygen – which are both essential in preserving skin’s youthful vitality.

The aim is to provide your skin with what it needs to regenerate itself infinitely. The cornerstone of all La Colline formulas is the CMAge® Complex, a combination of all things good for your skin. It’s rich in a bioactive complex and microalga – to increase oxygenation and boost protein synthesis – as well as potent hyaluronic acid to keep skin hydrated. Last but not least in its arsenal is a complex of ceramides, which will help to repair and strengthen your skin barrier.

 

la colline 1

YOUTHFUL GLEAM

An elixir of youth, the NativAge Le Sèrum’s double concentration of Cell Life Extender will combat free radicals to reveal healthier and suppler skin. You can also pair it with the NativAge La Crème for smoother and firmer results.

la colline 2

INNER LIGHT

The eyes are as delicate as a flower and are affected the most when we don’t get enough rest, which shows up as dryness, dark circles and fine lines. Use the Nativage La Crème Contour Des Yeux here to keep your peepers intensely hydrated, nourished and protected. Besides toning and firming, it’ll refresh and brighten them up so you’ll look wide awake!

la colline 3

ENGAGE YOUR SENSES

The NativAge La Crème’s delicate, rich and smooth texture brings comfort with every stroke. As you massage it in, breathe in the fresh aroma of mandarin and lemon to ease your mind into relaxation.

swiss rivera

Protection Goes A Long Way 

Short of moving away to someplace rural, there may be no way to escape pollution and the oxidative stress it places on our skin, which accelerates the ageing process. So, we have a tip to protect your delicate skin – add the Swiss Rivera Global Anti-Pollution Emulsion to your routine. The MAge® Complex – an anti-pollution shield – not only protects but also hydrates, preserves, and refreshes. The other two powerful technologies present to safeguard your skin are the Cell Impulse and Polluban Complex. The first soothes and rebalances, while the latter stimulates detoxification of the skin, keeping your complexion clear and smooth.

