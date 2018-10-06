How To Style Corduroy

Enter: corduroy. One of the most notorious materials to work with is now revitalized into an iconic fabric of the new decade. Styled the right way, it an be as contemporary as you like while still maintaining its traditional connotation. Take a look at how you can dress it up with one of the trendiest fabric this season.

THE PANTS

Tory Burch Fall Winter 2017

A great way to ease into this retro fabric is through pants. Rock it in the style of the ’70s with a paired blouse and silk neck scarf, or keep it fresh with contrasting colours and minimalist jewellery. Plus point: it’s soft, which makes it even more comfortable than denim.