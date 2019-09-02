How To Prepare For Your Bridal Hair Trial

Do you really need to do a bridal hair trial?

While it might add on to your wedding cost, it’ll also save you the stress (trust us, we’ve heard lots of actual day horror stories) of a hairstyle that doesn’t work for you on the big day.

It allows you to have a real-life visualisation of your wedding day appearance and you’ll be able to get an expert’s opinion on whether your dream Pinterest hairstyle is actually doable on your tresses. Plus, it gives you the chance to know your stylist, especially if you haven’t worked with him or her before.

We tap on award-winning hairstylist Den Ng of Prep Luxe, who has 14 years of experience in the industry and has played hairdresser to names like Andy Serkis, Michael Pena, Tan Kheng Hua and Marvel director Anna Boden, for his tips on what brides should know.

Bring your bridal and evening gown

Yes, your gown. Many of you might know to bring inspiration pictures, hair accessories, earrings and your veil, but most importantly, your hairstyle has to work with your gown. “Bringing your gown is the best way to visualise exactly how you’ll look like on the big day. It’ll also help the hairstylist decide on the best style to suit the neckline, and so on. If you can’t, or if your gown is with the tailor for alterations, bring a photo of you in the dress (both the front and the back!). Some brides also schedule their trials at home so it’s more convenient,” says Den.