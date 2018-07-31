How To Pick and Wear The Right Perfume

Amouage‘s Creative Director, Christopher Chong, shares with us his thoughts on all things perfume!

How essential is perfume in our day-to-day life?

Perfume is like a piece of clothing or jewellery. You are accessorising with scents. You should spray perfume wherever on your body that makes you feel beautiful because it’s you who makes the perfume special.

Are there any specific ingredients in a perfume that make it a better buy over another?

I think all ingredients are equally important. It doesn’t depend on any one specific ingredient to make a perfume luxurious. Some of the popular ingredients are jasmine, Rose de Mai, orris, and frankincense.

How would one choose the right scent?

Choose a fragrance that matches your personality. If you have a big personality, choose a dramatic scent that is as loud and dramatic as yourself. Don’t listen to reviews or others’ opinions. They may be a good starting point, but it’s ultimately about what you like.

In your opinion, what is the most common mistake customers make when choosing a perfume in stores?

Buying without trying. Just because it smells good on another person doesn’t mean it smells heavenly on you or vice versa.

Are there any guidelines to trying and testing perfumes?

Fragrance requires time to develop and evolve. You may find it vulgar at first sniff, but give the fragrance a chance. What’s disgusting to you at the beginning may be an amazing, life-changing experience after 10 minutes.