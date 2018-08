Make your own scrub and give yourself a top-to-toe exfoliation each week at home! It’s super easy and you’ll have smooth skin in no time!

What You’ll Need:

3 drops essential oil of your choice

1/2 cup organic coconut oil

1/2 cup organic brown sugar

Sugar granules tend to be finer than salt — making it more suitable for sensitive skin! Combine these three ingredients¬†and voila, you’re done!