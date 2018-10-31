How to Make Your Makeup Last in Our Weather!

Makeup longevity is crucial when you live in a hot and humid country like Malaysia. If you’ve tried priming your face with a makeup primer and it still doesn’t work, try this method out:

Did you know that you can also prime your face with a setting spray? So besides using them as the last step, you can either spray them directly onto your face or dampen your sponge with it before applying foundation. Proceed with your makeup routine and don’t forget to lock it all in by spritzing your choice of setting spray again! Et voilà, this should do the trick! 😉