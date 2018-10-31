Navigation

How to Make Your Makeup Last in Our Weather!

Struggling to make your makeup last throughout the day?
October 31, 2018
By Nadhirah Othman

Makeup longevity is crucial when you live in a hot and humid country like Malaysia. If you’ve tried priming your face with a makeup primer and it still doesn’t work, try this method out:

Did you know that you can also prime your face with a setting spray? So besides using them as the last step, you can either spray them directly onto your face or dampen your sponge with it before applying foundation.  Proceed with your makeup routine and don’t forget to lock it all in by spritzing your choice of setting spray again! Et voilà, this should do the trick! 😉

Flormar Make-Up Fix Spray

This one right here provides flawless appearance to your make up all day long. Non-sticky, this product thanks to chamomilla flower extract, cucumber fruit water and bisoprolol sooths skin. Retails for RM28.20.

Available at: 

  • Play Up Advance, Fahrenheit88
  • Parkson IOI City Mall
  • Parkson MyTown Shopping Centre
  • Parkson Kuantan City Mall
  • Parkson JB Paradigm
MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+

This hydrating mist not only soothes and refreshes your makeup, but you can also use them to sheer out foundation, intensify pigment, improve and extend the wear of makeup. Retails for RM94.

Available here: www.maccosmetics.com.my

 

Urban Decay All Nighter – Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

Also a cult favourite, this makeup setting spray uses an ingenious formula to lower the temperature of your skin and keep makeup cool throughout the day! Retails for RM131.

Available here: www.sephora.my

