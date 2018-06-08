Navigation

How to look like you have long legs

Here's how you can elevate your style and look taller with stripe wide-leg pants
Fashion & Beauty
Women's Weekly
June 8, 2018
By Sabrina Salehuddin

Picture courtesy of MS. READ.

The trendy super-flare culottes, palazzo and trousers are totally dressy, chic and suitable for all occasions – even when you need to glam up. These stripe wide-leg pants not only give an illusion of longer legs but it is so versatile and head-turning stylish that you can wear them comfortably while running errands or even for a client cocktail. It’s even ideal for resort dressing if you’re heading to the beach during this festive season!

Go for an adventurous take with a coloured number and you can just style as you like for the long legs effect. For a dressy look, pick a luxe fabric like satin; it’s perfect with a loose-fit shirt and high heels. And for a low-key approach, style it with backless loafers  and a relaxed T-shirt.  And worry not, if you are a little on the petite side, there are still option – you just have to find a pair that is slightly more tailored so it flatters your figure. You don’t want to end up with a shapeless, billowing bottom!

 

zara 279-STRIPED PALAZZO TROUSERS (Medium)

Palazzo, RM279, from Zara.

pomelo-Rainbow Striped Tie Waist Culottes_$49 (Medium)

Rainbow stripe tie-waist culottes, from Pomelo.

zara 179 x (Medium)

Stripe pants, RM179, from Zara.

p&b-paperbag 131.50

Paperbag pants, RM131.50, from Pull & Bear.

TB Fiona Pant 46660 in Balloon Stripe (Medium)

Balloon stripe pants, from Tory Burch.

p&b-rm131.50 (Medium)

Stripe pants, RM131.50, from Pull & Bear.

zara 179 (Medium)

Pants, RM179, from Zara.

my.topshop-Striped Palazzo Pants by Love rm235- (Medium)

Stripe palazzo pants, RM235, from Topshop.

 

ms read-WIDE LEG PANTS (Medium)

Stripe pants, RM199, from MS. READ.

p& b 112.90-Printed palazzo trousers with belt (Medium)

Printed palazzo trousers with belt, RM112.90, from Pull & Bear.

dd-STRIPE WASHED TROUSERS (Medium)

Stripe pants, RM245, from d.d Collective.

More Related Stories