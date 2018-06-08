How to look like you have long legs

The trendy super-flare culottes, palazzo and trousers are totally dressy, chic and suitable for all occasions – even when you need to glam up. These stripe wide-leg pants not only give an illusion of longer legs but it is so versatile and head-turning stylish that you can wear them comfortably while running errands or even for a client cocktail. It’s even ideal for resort dressing if you’re heading to the beach during this festive season!

Go for an adventurous take with a coloured number and you can just style as you like for the long legs effect. For a dressy look, pick a luxe fabric like satin; it’s perfect with a loose-fit shirt and high heels. And for a low-key approach, style it with backless loafers and a relaxed T-shirt. And worry not, if you are a little on the petite side, there are still option – you just have to find a pair that is slightly more tailored so it flatters your figure. You don’t want to end up with a shapeless, billowing bottom!