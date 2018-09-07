The Latest Beauty Products For Smoother Skin

Due to our harsh weather, Malaysian women need beauty products that help to protect skin. Not only that, many of us need products that repair skin as well. One question we’re always asking is how to get smoother skin? Skin can appear less smooth because of dehydration, sun exposure, formation of wrinkles and fine lines, and scarring. If you’ve tried many products but are still unhappy with the results, you might want to try these new ones.

1. Medicube Red Erasing Cream (RM121.70)

This derma-cosmetic skincare hails from South Korea and is now available in Malaysia. The brand focuses on skincare solutions that are gentle and ideal for daily use. Their Red Erasing cream helps to fade dark spots, acne scars and fine lines while also improving skin’s moisture retention. It contains tomato extract to help brighten skin tone, jojoba oil to keep skin well-moisturised, and zinc oxide to filter out UV rays, heal skin and control excess oil. Available at selected Guardian stores throughout Malaysia.

2. The Face Inc Collagen Boost (RM288)

Collagen helps your skin stay firm and supple. Thus, when collagen levels deplete as you age, this causes your skin to look less smooth. To combat this, The Face Inc suggests their Collagen Boost. Containing Argireline that can help to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, the product helps to stimulate collagen levels. At the same time, it also helps prevent further breakdown of collagen. It’s the easy way to plumper skin with no needles nor surgery needed. Find the Collagen Boost as well as other products tailored for your skin at The Face Inc’s website.

3. Aprilskin Perfect Magic Snow Cream (RM117.92)

No, this is not a whitening product. Instead, the “snow” in the product name refers to its texture. It’s touted to be light as snow, thus perfect for our hot and humid climate. We say, the lighter the better! The Perfect Magic Snow Cream is a tone-up cream that acts as a primer before applying makeup so it helps your foundation look flawless. Hence, smoother skin with the right base cream. Also, as it contains 70% Himalayan glacier milk, it also helps keep skin supple when used regularly as part of your skincare. Another product from South Korea, Aprilskin can be found at selected Guardian stores in Malaysia.

4. Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer (RM259)

Hourglass Cosmetics describes themselves as Cruelty-Free Luxury Beauty. Currently, 80% of their products are vegan, while they are working on reformulating or discontinuing non-vegan products. They support the Nonhuman Rights Project and donate 1% from every sale on hourglasscosmetics.com to this foundation. They’re treehuggers, for sure, but thye don’t skimp on tech, either. Hourglass employs the latest technology along with groundbreaking ingredients or formulas to create products that elevate skin. Hence, the hefty price for most products that are, however, worth it. Take the Veil Mineral Primer, for example. It not only creates a smooth base for makeup, but also helps to reduce redness, minimise appearance of pores, fine lines and wrinkles, and provides SPF 15 protection as well. Thus, your makeup looks good while skin is protected. Find Hourglass cosmetics at Sephora Starhill and Sephora KLCC.