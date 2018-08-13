Superstar diva Beyonce Knowles-Carter recently graced the covers of a high fashion magazine in nude-look makeup that highlights her natural features created by celebrity makeup artist, Sir John. The inspiration was the “glow-from-within” concept, befitting Queen Bey’s image as a woman with beautiful babies and a successful career. How can you not be content and be beautiful inside out when life is so perfect, right?

Says Sir John:

“Beyonce loves a ‘no-makeup’ makeup look. She’s all about being confident in your skin and owning your natural element. This look was all about redefining glamorous as a state of mind. We focused on enhancing her natural brows, skin and structure – and bringing out that inner glow.”

Sir John graciously shared tips on how to get Beyonce’s makeup look with us so you can get that natural sculpted cheek look, too.

Recreate This Look With Marc Jacobs Beauty

To create this look, Sir John used products from Marc Jacob Beauty’s newly-launched Coconut Fantasy Collection.

Products used in the look includes the Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter in Fantasy (RM193), the Finish-Line Perfecting Coconut Setting Powder (RM193) and the (Under)Cover Perfecting Coconut Face Primer (RM193).

Here are some tips from Sir John on how to get Beyonce’s makeup look:-

Tip #1:

“Always apply foundation on wet, moisturised skin. it’s the best way to lock in your glow,” says Sir John. The (Under)Cover Perfecting Coconut Face Primer has five types of coconut in its formulation to nourish and hydrate skin.

Tip #2:

Sir John says: “Always avoid shimmer on the front of the face. Apply it to your angles for sexiness.”

To create a bronzey, rose gold finish, first apply the Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter to the basic high points of the face. Then, mix some of the highlighter with foundation that is slight darker than your skin colour to contour for that 3D cheek.

Finally, set the look with the Finish-Line Perfecting Coconut Setting Powder. It also contains five types of coconuts and cocoa butter, giving a soft matte look.

Find Marc Jacobs Beauty‘s Limited Edition Coconut Fantasy Collection at Sephora stores and the Sephora website.