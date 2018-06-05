How To Get Skin That Looks More Refined

We all want healthy skin and the glow that comes with it. But to keep that timeless elegance as we age, certain ingredients will need to work their magic beneath our skin. A must-have on your shelf is Decorté’s range of luxurious advanced serums.

A STEP UP

The Moisture Liposome Pre-Serum Booster is the world’s first hydration boosting pre-serum. It incorporates the use of multi-layered liposomes to give your skin continuous moisture. The minute liposomes that are tiny enough to easily penetrate into the epidermis – releasing moisturising agents layer by layer to nourish and restore from within. The result is skin that’s supple, smooth, plump and glowing.