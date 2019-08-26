How to Declutter Your Handbag

Handbags are like a treasure chest. We’ve all been there: scrambling through our handbags to find keys, coins, and even IDs! To make your life easier, here are some bag organising tips to put into practice.
Organise your stuff by separating them into categories: electronics (cords like chargers and earphones), makeup, and coins or small change. Clear pouches (or zip-lock bags!) are your best bet since it’s easier to see what’s inside.
Tangled earphones
Use binder or grip clips to keep them from twisting together! Here’s a tutorial: