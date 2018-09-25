How To Care For Your Lips

Did you know that your lips do not produce natural oils to keep them hydrated, unlike other parts of your face? For this very reason, it’s important that we apply a lip balm to ensure that our lips look healthy.

Apply Lip Balm

The basics of them all, everyone should own a lip balm. Reapply them throughout the day to avoid having chapped lips. If you wear makeup, you can even apply them before you put on your lipstick — just wait a few minutes so that the product is soaked in before you apply lipstick.

Ultra Repair Lip Therapy by First Aid Beauty, RM54