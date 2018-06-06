How To Always Look On Point

We would love to always look our best and what better way to enhance your beautiful smile is a natural yet classy look. Shizens suggest the very best for you to achieve that! Start off with:

A SINGLE TONE

Even out your complexion with the Aqua Pore Base, available in three colours to deal with different skin issues.

On days when your skin looks dull, opt for the Aqua Pore Base Violet to brighten up your features instantly.

If you’re battling redness or acne, neutralise patchy skin with the Aqua Pore Base Leaf.

By combining red, yellow and orange in one, the Aqua Pore Base Petal lets you conceal pigmentation and dark circles.