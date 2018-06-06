Navigation

How To Always Look On Point

Put on a camera-ready face with tips and tricks from Shizens.
Fashion & Beauty
Her World
June 6, 2018
By Amanda Soh


We would love to always look our best and what better way to enhance your beautiful smile is a natural yet classy look. Shizens suggest the very best for you to achieve that! Start off with:

A SINGLE TONE

Even out your complexion with the Aqua Pore Base, available in three colours to deal with different skin issues.

#VIOLET

On days when your skin looks dull, opt for the Aqua Pore Base Violet to brighten up your features instantly.

#LEAF

If you’re battling redness or acne, neutralise patchy skin with the Aqua Pore Base Leaf.

#PETAL

By combining red, yellow and orange in one, the Aqua Pore Base Petal lets you conceal pigmentation and dark circles.



