How To Achieve Inner Balance

Attaining the right balance in life is to look inwards and pay attention to what your body is telling you. At times, what’s going on in the inside – such as hormonal imbalance – may be the cause of discomforts linked to health problems. The Verthys Femininity Body Care Treatment combines Rose Damascena Essential Oil and Femininity Body Oil to bring about clarity of the mind, calmness of your soul, and confidence in your own skin.

A HOLISTIC APPROACH

As women, we are highly influenced by our hormones. Verthys recognises the importance of self-care as they have introduced a more holistic and natural method, through their unique massages, to stimulate healthy circulation – key in rebalancing and regulating hormones.

GAIN CONFIDENCE

As the Pure Rose Damascena Essential Oil is massaged onto your skin, it will instantly uplift your mood and stimulate healthy circulation within. This rebalances and regulates your hormones, enhances libido, as well as delays menopausal or menstrual issues. It can also help fade the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

SOUL SOOTHING

Take a deep breath and allow this Femininity Body Oil to bring peace to your mind – taking away your worries and burdens. This body oil is enriched with rosa damascena and lavender essences, rosehip and citrus aurantium extracts, and d-limonene (from lemon and orange peels). It’s also high in antioxidants like vitamins A and E. Besides that, the plant extracts with natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects, too!

As you massage this invigorating body oil where your lymph nodes are located, it will boost circulation there to restore a healthy metabolism. It will also reducing premenstrual syndrome (PMS), elevating mood and libido, increasing skin resilience, and revitalising your overall health!

Tip:

Use the Femininity Body Oil and rose damascena essential oil at home to pamper yourself with a me-time massage.

The effects of hormonal imbalance:

Dull skin

Mood swings

Weight gain

Sleep disturbances

Irregular menstrual cycle

Painful menstruation

Regain inner balance with

For more information, please visit or call www.verthys.com, Facebook page Verthys Malaysia and 03-7725 8919.