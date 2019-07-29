Queen Encourages Wearing Baju Kurung More Often

The baju kurung shouldn’t be worn onky during Hari Raya or as formal work attire. It should also be worn for our day-to-day affairs — like brunch with friends, or a day out to the mall with the kids. Her Royal Majesty Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah said in her interview with The New Straits Times that it is important we do not let our national outfit die away and to take note of how the Indonesians, Cambodians and Japanese still wear theirs regularly.

Take style inspiration cues from Sharifah Amani, Hannah Yeoh, or the Queen herself. You’ll always see them in baju kurung! The key to nailing this look is to pay attention to fabrics. Thicker and stiffer materials lend themselves well to formal ocassions. Lighter and thinner ones, as you’d have guessed, do well as everyday attire.

If you’re going somewhere casual, a cotton baju kurung will do you justice. Wear sneakers or flats and keep accessories to the minimal. Say, a pair of studs and a few rings should be enough. But if you’re going somewhere you need to dress up a bit more, then pick a baju kurung with a shinier material — like tenun, satin or silk — or ones with beadings. Complete your look with a pair of high heels and a simple set of necklace and earrings.