Home Ingredients That Are Great For Your Skin

Have you noticed that most beauty brands include ingredients found in your home into their products? Some of these ingredients are amazing and treats your skin well. We’ve highlighted some of these ingredients and the benefits of it to your skin together with products infused with these skin care saviours.

Adding to that, whenever you shop do keep a lookout for products with these ingredients. Not only will your skin be soft and radiant but it’ll protect your skin from pollutants while reducing inflammation and skin irritation.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is known to contain antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, plus loads of healthy fats that help nourish your gut and increase immune function. Coconut oil works wonders for your skin and hair, too. It helps strengthen underlying epidermal tissue, removes dead skin cells while protecting us from sunburns. Not only that, they help moisturize, remove makeup, heal wounds and scars.

TRY: Kopari Coconut Face Cream, RM188