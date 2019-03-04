Hit The Mark

Pregnancy may be the beautiful start of motherhood, but along with it comes a concern expecting mothers worry about – stretch marks.

A study found that up to 90 per cent of all pregnant women have stretch marks. These are tiny tears in the supporting layer of tissue under your skin as it gets pulled tight and stretched to the limit during pregnancy. Stretch marks begin to occur around the second trimester, meaning that even though your bub is not yet born, he or she is already starting to leave a mark on you!

While they are very common and there is absolutely nothing wrong with having these lines, many still feel self-conscious about stretch marks. They are permanent in nature, but the good news is, you can help improve their appearance with the use of Bio-Oil Skincare Oil.

Formulated with a soothing blend of vitamins A and E as well as natural plant oils like lavender, calendula, rosemary and chamomile to even out your skin texture, Bio-Oil Skincare Oil also contains the breakthrough ingredient PurCellin Oil™ which allows the efficient delivery of active ingredients into the skin for quick absorption without leaving it feeling greasy.

Using a circular motion, massage Bio-Oil Skincare Oil into your stretch marks until it is fully absorbed. During pregnancy, from the start of the second trimester, it should be applied to those areas that are more prone to stretch marks such as the abdomen, breasts, back, hips, buttocks and thighs. Results will vary from individual to individual.

This is an advertising feature in association with Bio-Oil.