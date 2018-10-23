Her World Reviews: Sloggi mOve Flow Bralette

Proper sportswear has always been one of the things I like to invest in because I do believe it helps to make life easier when you’re working out. Last week, I put the Sloggi mOve Flow bralette to the test! It is made from 55% Tencel with an innovation known as BIO-Heatsol. The material emits infrared rays, thereby retaining body heat and balancing the body’s temperature. There’s also built in anti-odour, anti-bacterial and anti-static technology.

I wore the bralette while running my errands in the morning and afternoon to test if it’s as comfortable as it claims to be. And honestly, it is! The material is really soft and breathable that I sometimes forgot I had a bralette on. So even if you’re not a gym junkie, this is perfect for feeling light and ‘free’ when strolling around the park or getting groceries.

Now, the real test!

Sloggi claims the bralette is designed for pilates, yoga, hiking, and any other low- to medium-impact activities. Later on that day, I did yoga and didn’t feel any discomfort at all. But during jumping jacks from my HIIT workout, I did feel conscious of my bust. It’s really down to personal preference in my opinion, because I’m so used to wearing really tight sports bras when I work out.

All in all, I will definitely reach out for this bralette again since it’s super comfy and so breathable. I neither noticed any odour after the workout, nor did I feel like I was suffocating. It’s also worth noting that the sizing of the Flow bralette is according to your bra size — great if you’re in between sizes, you can get your perfect fit with this one!

The Sloggi mOve Flow bralette retails for RM189.