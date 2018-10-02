8 Other Ways To Use Serum

Eugene He has great skin. No surprise there as he is the founder of Ceramiracle, a beauty brand based in Santa Monica, California. He did, however, surprise us by sharing 8 other uses for serum.

How to get more out of your serum:

Do check that your serum does not contain fragrances or harmful chemicals before trying these out.

Over eyebrows to groom them (PS: Eugene says Ceramiracle’s First Light The Serum will even stimulate the growth of eyebrow hair!)

To give yourself a massage, focusing on the neck and decollete (do remember to use upward strokes)

Under the eyes to relieve dry patches and puffiness

Rub some over your lips when applying the serum to your face

On elbows to heal and moisturise them

Rub into split ends as a stand-in for hair oil

All over your body as a moisturiser

On eczema to relieve itching

To diminish the appearance of scars

As Eugene often travels for work and packs light, he’s had to trim down his skincare to only the essentials. Hence, the need for products to do more than one thing. These 8 uses have all been tried and tested by Eugene.

