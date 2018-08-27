Five Ways To Style A White Shirt

We all have a favourite white shirt in their wardrobe because it’s so versatile. But, do you find yourself wearing it the same way, over and over? We understand that as a working mum, you already have so much to juggle on a daily basis. So, we’re sharing five different ways you can style your favourite white shirt!

If you have more than one white shirt, this just gives you more styling possibilities. Watch the video to get started or be inspired by the celebrity styles in the gallery.

Pictures from Shutterstock.com & celebs.allwomenstalk.com

