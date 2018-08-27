Navigation

Five Ways To Style A White Shirt

An easy guide to styling your favourite white shirt.
Fashion & Beauty
Her Inspirasi
August 27, 2018
By Eena Sh

We all have a favourite white shirt in their wardrobe because it’s so versatile. But, do you find yourself wearing it the same way, over and over? We understand that as a working mum, you already have so much to juggle on a daily basis. So, we’re sharing five different ways you can style your favourite white shirt!

If you have more than one white shirt, this just gives you more styling possibilities. Watch the video to get started or be inspired by the celebrity styles in the gallery.

Pictures from Shutterstock.com & celebs.allwomenstalk.com

 

shutterstock_1071395846

If you’re heading out for a formal luncheon, pair your white shirt with a maxi A-line skirt and heels to exude effortless glamour.

shutterstock_94682002

This look is perfect for everyday wear to the office. Accessories can add that little pop of colour to your look.

shutterstock_492745468

A crisp button-down shirt and denim jeans is every woman’s best friend. Add a bold jacket to take this into more polished territory.

shutterstock_501619477

Pull on a vest to shape your figure and hide any bulges.

8_olivia-palermo

For a casual look, pair your white shirt with a pair of shorts. Style it with heels to add a dash of elegance.

