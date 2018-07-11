HER Beauty Awards 2018: innisfree Green Tea Seed Serum

innisfree’s No. 1 best-selling serum has a new and improved formula, with an ingredient upgrade — Beauty Green Tea — for better skin hydration. It’s 3.5 times more enriched than the original formulation, and now contains 16 different amino acids. It also has the Dual-Moisture-Rising Technology™ — derived from green tea water and seed oil — to strengthen your skin’s barrier and hold onto moisture. You’ll notice your complexion is more supple and dewy! Use this serum after your cleansing step — it’ll help to lock in the moisture within three seconds of application.

innisfree’s new ingredient, Beauty Green Tea, is specially developed to boost skin hydration.

Pair with:

The new innisfree Green Tea Seed Essence-In-Lotion will help you lock in the moisture of your skin for longer-lasting hydration. It’s a smooth and milky essence-in-lotion, rich with Beauty Green Tea to keep your skin feeling fresh throughout the day with a double-moisture locking effect. After slathering on the Green Tea Seed Serum, use this and it’ll leave your skin supple and dewy – a great, smooth base for your makeup.

