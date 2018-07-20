HER Beauty Awards 2018: Tried & Tested

For the first time ever, Her World, Jelita and The Malaysian Women’s Weekly invited 50 readers to put international and local beauty brands to the test. We hosted two sessions with a different group of ladies, with each utilising their time till the very last minute to meticulously test each product. We’ve rounded up the votes and here are the winners!

Cover all bases

Best CC Cream: It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better™ CC+™ SPF 50+

Best Liquid Foundation: YSL Beauty All Hours Foundation

Best Cushion Compact: NARS Aqua Glow Cushion Foundation

Best Face Powder: innisfree No-Sebum Mineral Powder