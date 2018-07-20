Navigation

HER Beauty Awards 2018: Tried & Tested

We invited readers to put beauty and skincare picks to the test. Find out which ones came out on top!
July 20, 2018
By Amanda Soh
For the first time ever, Her World, Jelita and The Malaysian Women’s Weekly invited 50 readers to put international and local beauty brands to the test. We hosted two sessions with a different group of ladies, with each utilising their time till the very last minute to meticulously test each product. We’ve rounded up the votes and here are the winners!

Rina, editor of The Malaysian Women’s Weekly, welcoming our readers during the second session!

Cover all bases

Best CC Cream: It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better™ CC+™ SPF 50+

Best Liquid Foundation: YSL Beauty All Hours Foundation

Best Cushion Compact: NARS Aqua Glow Cushion Foundation

Best Face Powder: innisfree No-Sebum Mineral Powder

The first session in the morning. Some were so excited, they even arrived half an hour early!

Ladies from the second session. We didn’t give them a dress code, but they all seemed to have got it coordinated!

Carefully deliberating and noting down favourites and comments!

462A7500

Anida Salwani, the editor of Jelita, chatting about the products with one of the ladies.

Cleansing oils and makeup removers came in handy after testing the other makeup products *wink wink*.

462A7527

It’s so satisfying to swipe and see how pigmented the eyeshadows are.

