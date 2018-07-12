Navigation

HER Beauty Awards 2018: Scent Maker Laurel EDP

Try this fresh fragrance that complements everyone.
Fashion & Beauty
Her Inspirasi
July 12, 2018
By Amanda Soh

Opt for the Scent Maker Laurel if you love a fresh finish to your fragrance. The first whiff is an enticing combination of bergamot and lime, before segueing into a harmonious mix of pure rose and jasmine. In keeping with Scent Maker’s signature oriental touch, sandalwood musk forms the base of this perfume that’s ideal for everyday wear.

Pair with a sweet and blissful ride. Scent Maker Crazy Love EDP starts fresh with rose and bergamot then leads to the embodiment of intoxicating passion: middle and base notes of peppers and spicy cinnamon, along with a musky finish.

Scent Maker is available at:

  • Parkson Pavilion
  • Parkson KLCC
  • Parkson IOI City Mall
  • Parkson Sunway Velocity Mall
  • Parkson MyTOWN Shopping Centre
  • Parkson Kuantan City Mall
  • Play Up Advance, Fahrenheit88
  • PLAY UP, Parkson JB Paradigm.

