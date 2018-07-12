HER Beauty Awards 2018: Scent Maker Laurel EDP

Opt for the Scent Maker Laurel if you love a fresh finish to your fragrance. The first whiff is an enticing combination of bergamot and lime, before segueing into a harmonious mix of pure rose and jasmine. In keeping with Scent Maker’s signature oriental touch, sandalwood musk forms the base of this perfume that’s ideal for everyday wear.
Pair with a sweet and blissful ride. Scent Maker Crazy Love EDP starts fresh with rose and bergamot then leads to the embodiment of intoxicating passion: middle and base notes of peppers and spicy cinnamon, along with a musky finish.
Scent Maker is available at:
- Parkson Pavilion
- Parkson KLCC
- Parkson IOI City Mall
- Parkson Sunway Velocity Mall
- Parkson MyTOWN Shopping Centre
- Parkson Kuantan City Mall
- Play Up Advance, Fahrenheit88
- PLAY UP, Parkson JB Paradigm.