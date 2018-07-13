HER Beauty Awards 2018: Bio-Oil

Bio-Oil® is a must-have for many who have witnessed its efficacy in combating scars, stretch marks, signs of ageing and dehydration, as well as uneven skin tone. With its rich blend of vitamins A and E, natural plant oils – a mix of lavender, calendula, rosemary, and chamomile – along with the star ingredient PurCellin Oil™, Bio-Oil® helps in regenerating and nourishing skin without leaving any oily residue. As it’s hypoallergenic, even those who are pregnant or with sensitive skin can use it.

Bio-Oil® is available at all leading pharmacies and personal care stores nationwide.